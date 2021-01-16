Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $325.50 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for approximately $325.50 or 0.00900743 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $72,171.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00050197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00118788 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00251474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00062948 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,478.79 or 0.92688031 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 11,601 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

