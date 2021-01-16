Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.73 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $14.21 or 0.00038464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $18,169.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00047044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00116584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00243426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,310.37 or 0.90151606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 191,817 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

