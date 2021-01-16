MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) (LON:MJH) Stock Price Down 3%

MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) (LON:MJH)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). Approximately 70,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 56,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.96.

About MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) (LON:MJH)

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

