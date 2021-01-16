MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Trading Up 31.3%

Shares of MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) were up 31.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 932,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 266,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF)

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, harvesting, processing, and sale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting, design, operational, and other management services, such as strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management and oversight to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

