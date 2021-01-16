Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.24 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.24 million and $35,014.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00427149 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

