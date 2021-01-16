Monero Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $157.83 or 0.00427149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and $1.75 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,814,720 coins. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.