Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

