Monolith (TKN) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001185 BTC on major exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $12,591.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00508408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.21 or 0.04189220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016371 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins.

Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith .

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

