Mooncoin (MOON) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 52.2% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $9.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00399576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,377,425,773 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

