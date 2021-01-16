MoonSwap (MOON) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $1.70 million and $559.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 12,689,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,666,744 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

