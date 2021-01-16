Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Update

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 215,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

