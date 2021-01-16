MVL (MVL) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.82 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. MVL has a market cap of $29.82 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00499858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.69 or 0.04198698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016155 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,682,963,057 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

