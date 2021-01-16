MyBit Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One MyBit coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyBit has a market capitalization of $228,302.69 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyBit has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00513148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.00 or 0.04199870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016365 BTC.

About MyBit

MyBit (MYB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . MyBit’s official website is mybit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

MyBit Coin Trading

MyBit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

