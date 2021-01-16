NAGA Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. NAGA has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $5,955.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00512067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.89 or 0.04189222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013049 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016292 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

