Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Stock Price Down 21.5%

Shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) fell 21.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.26. 4,616,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,827,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company worldwide. The company sells herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes, as well as medical cannabis through e-commerce sites. It also operates NamasteMD, a telemedicine platform that allows patients to have a remote medical consultation with a licensed healthcare practitioner; and Findify, an e-commerce artificial intelligence machine learning application, which optimize and personalize consumer's on-site buying experience in real-time.

