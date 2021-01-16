Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMGX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452. Nano Magic has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative return on equity of 391.81% and a negative net margin of 30.98%.

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

