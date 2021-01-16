Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Up 39.9% in December

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $140.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

