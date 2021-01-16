Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.56

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.56 and traded as high as $72.58. Nelnet shares last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 44,214 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. The business had revenue of $306.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.