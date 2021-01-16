Neo (NEO) Market Cap Tops $1.69 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $23.93 or 0.00064463 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00116663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00242378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,846.62 or 0.88487270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00058836 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

