NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.25 Million

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce sales of $12.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $51.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.30 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $65.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGames.

NGMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

