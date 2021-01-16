New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NGD stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $3,272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in New Gold by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

