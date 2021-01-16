NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Shares Up 7.7%

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of NewRiver REIT from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRWRF)

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

