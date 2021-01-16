Newton Coin Project Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $38,752.90 and approximately $6.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

