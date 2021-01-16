Newton (NEW) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.06 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $899,463.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00044855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00116537 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00064235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00242377 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,489.98 or 0.90231398 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.