NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

About NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

