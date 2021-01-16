Nibble Market Cap Achieves $100.17 (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 83.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Nibble has a market capitalization of $100.17 and $123.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nibble has traded 84.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nibble coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 144% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nibble Coin Profile

Nibble (CRYPTO:NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com

Buying and Selling Nibble

Nibble can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nibble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

