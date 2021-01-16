NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce $110.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $112.04 million. NN reported sales of $198.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $574.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.90 million to $575.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $466.92 million, with estimates ranging from $454.17 million to $484.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NN by 464.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in NN during the third quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NN by 85.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NN in the third quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.35. NN has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

