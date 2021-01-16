Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 394,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NDSN stock traded down $8.78 on Friday, reaching $193.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,976. Nordson has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nordson by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.