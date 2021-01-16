Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $384.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,876,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $300.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

