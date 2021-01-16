Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $384.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $300.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.59. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.