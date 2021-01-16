NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 179.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.73.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

