Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 103.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

