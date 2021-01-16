Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $481,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

