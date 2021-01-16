Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.