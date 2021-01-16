Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $3.08. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 12,959,941 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocean Power Technologies stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cim LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ocean Power Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

