Ocean Protocol Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $220.11 million and $85.91 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001446 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00056132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.88 or 0.00528220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.09 or 0.04082765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016171 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

