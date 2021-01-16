OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.22 Million

Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce $92.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.80 million to $94.47 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $74.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $362.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.20 million to $364.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $354.08 million, with estimates ranging from $335.90 million to $371.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OCFC stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

