Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Trading Up 3.7%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTZ) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 166,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 177,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVTZ)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc designs and markets digital marking technology to business customers in the United States and Canada. The company's cloud-based document protection system (cloud-DPS) technology enables it to offer a cloud-based Internet service for document tamper-proof protection and authentication.

