Omnitude (ECOM) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Omnitude has a total market cap of $46,252.12 and approximately $84,395.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00518954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.49 or 0.04232517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.