Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.14

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.14 and traded as high as $32.81. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 78,105 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $407.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.26 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.32%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 500.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 213.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 60.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 252.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

