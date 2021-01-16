Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.14

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.14 and traded as high as $32.81. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 78,105 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $407.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.05.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.26 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.32%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 500.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 213.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 60.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 252.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oppenheimer Company Profile (NYSE:OPY)
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
