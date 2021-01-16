Opus One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Opus has traded up 75.1% against the dollar. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $290,367.70 and approximately $9.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Opus Token Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

