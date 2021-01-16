Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading Down 1.2%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Orica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

