Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Trading Down 3.8%

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.57. 30,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 8,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.