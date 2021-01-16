Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.57. 445,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 375,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.90 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Sunday, October 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

