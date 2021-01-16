Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $142.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.92.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

