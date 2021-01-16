Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $142.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.92. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.