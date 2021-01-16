Palladiem LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,824 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $212.65 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.74 and its 200-day moving average is $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

