Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

