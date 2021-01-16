Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post $213.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.83 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $193.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $834.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $833.49 million to $837.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $971.13 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.84.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $399.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.12, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.07. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

