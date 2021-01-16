PeepCoin (PCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 99.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 99.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $99,582.20 and $1.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,670,397,023 coins and its circulating supply is 142,470,397,023 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PeepCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in its PoS stage. “

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

